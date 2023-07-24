AUSTIN (KXAN) — Started in 2022, the first phase of a new baggage handling system at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is set to conclude in June 2024.

AUS officials said the two-phase plan to build a new system to replace the current 20-year-old system is part of the Journey With AUS improvement program.

Once it’s done, the new system will be able to process 4,000 bags an hour — more than twice what it can currently. New infrastructure for the system has been replaced above the first and second baggage carousels and is ongoing at night between carousels 4-7. Airport officials said that’s why passengers will see “big parachute-looking fabrics” that are covering up the work.

Due to TSA security restrictions, the general public won’t get to see the system once it’s all done and operational, officials said. What they will see, however, is a project that “will have a positive impact on the passenger travel experience at our airport.”