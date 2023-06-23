AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced it would be fast-tracking improvement projects with the Airport Expansion and Development Program.

AUS said the airport was previously projected to reach 30 million annual passengers by 2037; however, it is now projected to reach that by 2027.

The airport said many of the improvement projects were already underway, which were aimed at addressing the need for more capacity for record-breaking growth and building out new facilities and modern infrastructure to support future generations of travelers.

The projects being fast-tracked included expanding the west side of the airport and TSA checkpoint improvements.

AUS said it was expanding the Barbara Jordan Terminal through the Westside terminal expansion project to give more space and amenities to travelers by 2026.

“The expansion is adding over 84,000 gross square feet, 32,000 of which is on the concourse, the rest is for the apron and mezzanine,” AUS said.

The airport said the West Infill Project would expand TSA Checkpoint 3 and the new Baggage Handling System.

AUS said there would also be TSA checkpoint improvements, which would include a phased remodeling to install upgraded Computed Tomography scanners. The upgrades are estimated to be completed in Fall 2023.

“The new screening machines will improve TSA’s ability to more thoroughly screen passenger bags and passengers will no longer have to remove their electronic devices,” AUS said.

The airport said one project included a 90,000-square-foot cargo facility for operators and tenants with room to expand. The facility is set to include employee parking, truck staging, drainage and three aircraft parking positions. It is expected to be completed by 2024, according to the airport.

AUS said there was also a project aimed at the renovation of Gate 13. The gate is the airport’s only lower-level gate and only apron-loading area.

The project includes two new escalators and a new stairwell. The waiting area will also be expanded and remodeled, according to the airport.