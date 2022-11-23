AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport expects to see nearly 31,000 people pass through the airport Wednesday as people travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. This comes on the tail end of a five-day stretch that saw more than 28,000 passengers depart from AUS each day.

This Thanksgiving travel period is anticipated to be busier than both 2021 and 2020 holiday seasons. An AUS spokesperson said the airport expects it could be busier than 2019 data but will need to wait on the full November 2022 dataset to come out before confirming. That estimate is based off AUS airlines having approximately 35% more seats available, compared to 2019 numbers.

Last November, nearly 1.6 million passengers traveled through AUS.

This year’s business is visible in AUS parking trends, as well. AUS officials tweeted around 2 p.m. Wednesday both the blue garage and economy parking lot were full, with space only remaining in the red garage.

For guests looking to check for parking updates, they can call 512-530-3307.