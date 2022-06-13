AUSTIN (KXAN) — The records at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport keep on coming.

For the second month in a row, a record-breaking number of passengers were reported at AUS. A total of 1,865,046 passengers boarded a plane in April 2022, more than 40,000 more than the previous record set in March.

April’s total is an increase of 122% compared to April 2021, when passenger totals were still recovering from the COVID-19 slump.

April 24 saw the most passengers in a single day, with more than 33,000. At the time, that was the third-busiest day in the airport’s history.

As of June 13, it’s now the seventh busiest day ever, as several individual days in May and June saw higher passenger totals.

Oct. 25, 2021, remains the busiest day ever at AUS, being the only day to top 35,000 passengers.

Southwest Airlines is, once again, the largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger traffic. Almost four in 10 passengers in April traveled on a Southwest flight.

American Airlines is the second largest, with a little more than a quarter of all passengers flying with the airline. Delta Air Lines accounted for 12% of passengers at AUS, and United Airlines flew about 10% of passengers. Alaska Airlines is a distant fifth, carrying 4.5% of passengers in April.

Similar to the previous month, most airlines saw an increase in passenger traffic in April 2022 compared to April 2021.

Hawaiian Airlines saw the largest growth in passenger totals. The airline began nonstop flights to Honolulu in April 2021 and flew 872 passengers that month. In April 2022, the airline flew 4,176 passengers, an increase of 379%.

American, Allegiant Airlines and Southwest all increased passenger traffic by more than 150% year over year.

A couple of airlines did see lower passenger totals this April compared to last. Frontier Airlines carried 8,860 this year, compared to 17,086 in April 2021, a decrease of 48%. Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines saw a 21% decrease in passenger traffic.

Swift Air reported 213 passengers in April 2021, but none in April 2022.

Meanwhile, several airlines flew passengers in April 2022 but not in April 2021, due to COVID-related route cancelations. Aeromexico resumed flights in July 2021, and Air Canada and British Airways returned in October 2021.

Newcomer to AUS, Dutch airline KLM began its nonstop Austin-Amsterdam route on March 28. Meanwhile, German airline Lufthansa resumed its nonstop route to Frankfurt on April 8, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Passenger totals for May are expected in about a month’s time. British airline Virgin Atlantic will appear in the stats for the first time, having launched its nonstop route to London Heathrow on May 25.

Despite high ticket prices, the airport says it’s still on track to see a record-breaking summer. Airport officials project 22 million passengers in total this year, more than 4.6 million more than the previous record, set in 2019.

“Seat capacity is up 30% compared to 2019, and we have seen a higher demand for air travel at the local level,” a spokesperson told KXAN.