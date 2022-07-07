AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has shattered its record for most passengers ever recorded in a single month, with more than 2 million boarding a plane in May 2022.

It marks the first time that passenger totals have topped 2 million. May is also the third month in a row that the airport has reported a new record.

A total of 2,021,747 passengers boarded a plane in May, more than 150,000 more than the previous record set in April.

May’s total is an increase of 83% compared to May 2021, when passenger totals were still on the upswing after the COVID-19 slump.

May 30 — Memorial Day — saw the most passengers in a single day, with almost 34,000. That ranks as the fourth-busiest day in the airport’s history.

May 1, 22 and 27 all also appear in the top 10 busiest days of all time.

Oct. 25, 2021, remains the busiest day ever at AUS, being the only day to top 35,000 passengers.

Southwest Airlines is, once again, the largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger traffic. Almost four in 10 passengers in May traveled on a Southwest flight.

American Airlines is the second-largest, with a little more than a quarter of all passengers flying with the airline. Delta Air Lines accounted for 11.6% of passengers at AUS, and United Airlines flew about 10% of passengers. Alaska Airlines is a distant fifth, carrying 4.5% of passengers in May.

Similar to the previous month, most airlines saw an increase in passenger traffic in May 2022 compared to May 2021.

Sun Country Airlines saw the largest growth in passenger totals. In May 2022, the airline flew 1,686 passengers, up from 298 in May 2021 — a 466% increase.

Allegiant Airlines and Southwest both increased passenger traffic by more than 100% year over year.

A couple of airlines did see lower passenger totals this May compared to last. Frontier Airlines carried 11,454 this year, compared to 20,781 in May 2021, a decrease of 45%. Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways saw a 39% decrease in passenger traffic.

Swift Air reported 234 passengers in May 2021, but none in May 2022.

Meanwhile, several airlines flew passengers in May 2022 but not in May 2021, due to COVID-related route cancelations. Aeromexico resumed flights in July 2021, and Air Canada and British Airways returned in October 2021.

Newcomer to AUS, Dutch airline KLM began its nonstop Austin-Amsterdam route on March 28. Meanwhile, German airline Lufthansa resumed its nonstop route to Frankfurt on April 8, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

British airline Virgin Atlantic appears in the stats for the first time, having launched its nonstop route to London Heathrow on May 25. The airline carried 1,082 passengers in that last week of the month.