Austin airport sees increase of more than 13,000 passengers from July to August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although passenger numbers remained low during the coronavirus pandemic, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says it has seen a more than 13,000 passenger increase from July to August 2020.

A total of 419,475 passengers flew during the month of August, AUS reported. In July, a total of 406,065 passengers flew. It’s a number that’s been increasing slowly since April.

Even so, the airport’s overall passenger numbers are still way down compared to years past. August 2020 passenger traffic decreased by 72.4% compared to August 2019, according to AUS.

A graph released by AUS show that every year since 2016, passenger traffic has increased from the year before. 2020 seemed to be on track to follow that trend in January and February, but with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, numbers took a sharp decline in March and April, the graph shows.

The coronavirus-induced drop in numbers is far below even 2016’s numbers.