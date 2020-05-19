Austin airport says March passenger traffic decreased by 52.1% compared to last year due to coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelers coming through the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport dropped by 52.1% in March 2020 compared to the same month last year — due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ABIA, March 2020 passengers totaled 700,655, including, in part:

Southwest Airlines — 220,640 total passengers (down 51.8%)

American Airlines — 130,012 total passengers (down 52.2%)

United Airlines — 102,737 total passengers (down 54.1%)

Delta Air Lines — 92,648 total passengers (down 53.3%)

Spirit Airlines — 56,414 total passengers (down 19.3%)

JetBlue Airways — 26,139 total passengers (down 48.9%)

March 2020’s 700,655 total passengers number is the lowest monthly total since February 2013.

Back in April, when ABIA also reported decreased passenger numbers, ABIA’s Senior Public Information Specialist Bryce Dubee said, “These low numbers show that folks are taking the orders to stay home seriously. And that’s a good thing, though we look forward to seeing our passengers again soon when the time is right.”

April numbers showed that 337,227 fewer travelers came through ABIA than at that point the previous April. From April 1-15, the airport’s total flyers was 11,730.

Dubee stressed, however, that low-traveler totals are trends seen in all airports at the moment.

“It’s the biggest change in the industry since 9/11,” Dubee told KXAN in late April.