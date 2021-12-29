Austin airport saw record number of new flights in ’21 — here’s what’s coming in ’22

Checkpoint “2E” will start running Monday afternoon at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, giving travelers another security option and get them through the process faster as traffic rebounds at the airport. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — This year was a busy one for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which launched a record 35 new nonstop routes in 2021, an airport spokesperson said. Destinations like Honolulu, Nassau, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica were all added to AUS’ service, as well as flights to U.S. cities including Miami, Louisville and Palm Springs.

Airport data shows more than 8.8 million people passed through the airport from January to September, and since the record lows seen in 2020, it’s been a steady recovery.

Next year is looking equally as exciting for AUS as new destinations have already been announced, including Cozumel, Mexico, with Southwest Airlines flights set to begin June 11. And starting March 28, nonstop flights to Amsterdam, Netherlands will begin after the pandemic delayed the initial launch.

