AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials said the airport has received three separate complaints of stolen catalytic converters within the past 24-hour period. This comes as Memorial Day Weekend saw some of the highest travel volumes at AUS to date, with nearly 34,000 passengers passing through AUS Monday.

The first complaint came via email at 7 p.m. Monday, with the caller saying the reported theft occurred in an economy parking lot. AUS officials received a second complaint of a theft in Lot D around 9 a.m. Tuesday, with a third complaint made of a stolen catalytic converter from Lot F Tuesday afternoon.

“Our ABIA Parking representatives patrol all lots and garages to respond to customers needing assistance and will alert the police if they witness a crime, such a vehicle theft, in progress,” an AUS spokesperson said in an email. The spokesperson added Austin Police officers are stationed at the airport and are the leading agency for those looking to file a police report.

Officials added all parking lots and AUS garages are outfitted with CCTV cameras that run 24/7. Airport staff and ABIA Parking officials are assist APD with their investigation. Anyone witnessing suspicious activity is asked to call APD and submit a tip at 512-472-8477 or Airport Communications at 512-530-2242.

KXAN has reached out to APD and requested all police reports filed from AUS during Memorial Day weekend. We will update this story once a response is received.