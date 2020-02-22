Austin airport ranked among best for travelers running late

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When it comes to air travel, you either get to the airport hours in advance or just under the wire – there never seems to be any middle ground.
For those of us who are always cutting it close, financebuzz.com ranked the best and worst airports for travelers running late.
The study analyzed 12 different metrics from the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. Average TSA wait times, number of departing passengers, on-time departure rate, number of gates, terminal square footage and whether or not the airport uses CLEAR.
The 10 best airports most accommodating to travelers running late are:
- Hobby Airport – HOU
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 13:46 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 17,887
- Kansas City International Airport – MCI
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 15:43 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 15,747
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport – RDU
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 14:19 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 16,653
- San Antonio international Airport – SAT
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 18:08 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 12,712
- Nashville International Airport – BNA
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 14:11 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 21,065
- St. Louis Lambert International Airport – STL
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 14:56 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 20,431
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – PHX
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 16:23 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 56,431
- Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport – FLL
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 15:55 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 36,814
- Indianapolis International Airport – IND
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 15:43 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 12,551
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
- AVG TSA Wait Time: 19:28 min
- AVG # of departing passengers/day: 20,566
According to the study, travelers heading to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport should not expect to have their flights delayed. Also, travelers who have CLEAR should expect to fly through ABIA without any problems.
For those of us who are chronically late to flights Finance Buzz offered some tips to help avoid that last minute dash to the terminal. First, try getting TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, which can help you avoid the biggest obstacle in getting to your flight, the security checkpoint.
Second, try traveling with only a carry-on to avoid check-in lines before heading to security. Lastly, if you have to go through security make sure you know what is in your bags to avoid any unnecessary surprises.
The study also revealed the list of worst airports for late travelers:
- Newark Liberty International Airport – EWR
- Charlotte/Douglas International Airport – CLT
- Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport – MSP
- Orlando International Airport – MCO
- Atlanta International Airport – ATL
- San Francisco International Airport – SFO
- Seattle/Tacoma International Airport – SEA
- Bush Intercontinental Airport – IAH
- Detroit Metro Airport – DTW
- John F. Kennedy International Airport – JFK