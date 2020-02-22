Austin airport ranked among best for travelers running late

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When it comes to air travel, you either get to the airport hours in advance or just under the wire – there never seems to be any middle ground.

For those of us who are always cutting it close, financebuzz.com ranked the best and worst airports for travelers running late.

The study analyzed 12 different metrics from the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. Average TSA wait times, number of departing passengers, on-time departure rate, number of gates, terminal square footage and whether or not the airport uses CLEAR.

The 10 best airports most accommodating to travelers running late are:

Hobby Airport – HOU AVG TSA Wait Time: 13:46 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 17,887

Kansas City International Airport – MCI AVG TSA Wait Time: 15:43 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 15,747

Raleigh-Durham International Airport – RDU AVG TSA Wait Time: 14:19 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 16,653

San Antonio international Airport – SAT AVG TSA Wait Time: 18:08 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 12,712

Nashville International Airport – BNA AVG TSA Wait Time: 14:11 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 21,065

St. Louis Lambert International Airport – STL AVG TSA Wait Time: 14:56 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 20,431

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – PHX AVG TSA Wait Time: 16:23 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 56,431

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport – FLL AVG TSA Wait Time: 15:55 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 36,814

Indianapolis International Airport – IND AVG TSA Wait Time: 15:43 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 12,551

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) AVG TSA Wait Time: 19:28 min AVG # of departing passengers/day: 20,566



According to the study, travelers heading to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport should not expect to have their flights delayed. Also, travelers who have CLEAR should expect to fly through ABIA without any problems.

For those of us who are chronically late to flights Finance Buzz offered some tips to help avoid that last minute dash to the terminal. First, try getting TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, which can help you avoid the biggest obstacle in getting to your flight, the security checkpoint.

Second, try traveling with only a carry-on to avoid check-in lines before heading to security. Lastly, if you have to go through security make sure you know what is in your bags to avoid any unnecessary surprises.

The study also revealed the list of worst airports for late travelers: