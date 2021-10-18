Austin airport passenger traffic up 200% in August compared to last year

Security checkpoint lines are long at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday before Labor Day weekend. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 1.3 million passengers flew through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in August, a 209.5% increase from August 2020, as passenger totals continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released by the airport Monday shows 1,298,070 passengers flew through the airport in August, up from just 419,175 in August 2020.

More than a third of passengers in August — 35% — were on a Southwest Airlines flight. The airline had a total of 456,818 passengers in total through the month.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were the next largest airlines in terms of passenger traffic, with 282,556, 188,735 and 156,263 passengers respectively.

The new numbers mean the 2021 passenger totals for both Southwest and United have now surpassed the total for all of 2020. Southwest flew more than 2.6 million passengers from January through August this year. The airline’s total for 2020 was almost 2.2 million.

United, meanwhile, has now flown almost 900,000 passengers in and out of Austin this year, up from around 865,000 in all of 2020.

Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American, Delta, JetBlue Airways and Sun Country Airlines already surpassed their 2020 totals prior to August.

Hawaiian Airlines, a newcomer to Austin airport this year, has now flown more than 22,000 passengers since its inaugural flight in April.