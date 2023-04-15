AUSTIN (KXAN) — The price to park at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is set to increase beginning Tuesday.

According to the airport, the price increase would affect economy parking, as well as the blue and red parking garages. The daily price for each would be increased by $2.

The Airport did not specify if the rate change would impact the hourly parking costs.

The current prices are:

Economy Parking: $10 / DAY

Blue Garage: $17 / DAY

Red Garage: $27 / DAY

The price increases are scheduled to take effect at midnight April 18 and are as follows:

Economy Parking: $12 / DAY

Blue Garage: $19 / DAY

Red Garage: $29 / DAY

KXAN reached out to AUS Friday regarding why the increase is happening, as well as how it compares to other airports in cities of similar size to Austin. Officials with AUS said they would work to get a response by this weekend.