Austin airport nearing pre-pandemic travel numbers ahead of July 4 weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As travel ramps up for the July 4 weekend and COVID-19 restrictions relax, the airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeing an increase in disruptions midflight or on the tarmac across the country.

There’s been increasing reports of unruly passengers, but the trend isn’t necessarily coming true in Austin.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has recorded eight security incidents since the beginning of the year, but those incidents have increased over the last three months.

However, the airport is reporting an uptick in firearms being discovered at security. Wearing a mask while inside the airport remains a federal requirement.

An AUS spokesperson estimated 26,000 people went through the airport Thursday and expect around 28,000 passengers Friday, which is close to 2019 Memorial Day numbers.

If you’re planning on flying out this weekend, make sure you get to the airport early.