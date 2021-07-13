Austin airport looks at improvements, expansion to streamline travel experience

Austin Bergstrom-International Airport is looking to expand and improve current facilities for a more streamlined experience for travelers (AUS Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is planning for expansion and improvements to better serve an increasing number of travelers.

The airport calls it “the most extensive improvement program in its history” to accommodate for a significant and steady growth in passengers since March 2021. According to AUS’ data, travel numbers for this summer are on track to match or surpass 2019’s air travel numbers.

The Airport Expansion Development Program includes:

Optimization of the Barbara Jordan Terminal

Enabling airfield and utility work to include building a new Central Utility Plant and removing existing structures to prepare for construction activities

Preparing for a new Midfield Concourse with 10+ new gates and two new taxiways

These improvements, part of the 2040 Master Plan, will be funded through airport cash reserves, current and future airport revenues, future revenue bond proceeds and Federal Aviation Administration grants, according to AUS.

Contracting opportunities for these projects will be released later this summer, with the public getting the chance to give feedback this fall. Learn more about airport expansion plans online here.