AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport issued its second fuel shortage alert this year due to heightened travel volumes — both of which occurred this month, linked to the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals and this past weekend’s NASCAR and PGA tour events.

As part of the fuel alert, airlines were asked to fly into AUS with more fuel than typical, in an effort to make sure flights had enough for takeoff. The fuel issue alert followed a morning inundated with security lines out the door and rental cars snaked throughout the rental drop off zone, as thousands of passengers made their way through AUS.

Fuel supply levels link back to AUS’s limited storage capacity, officials said. On an average day, AUS has between two and three days’ worth of fuel on hand; by comparison, most U.S. airports retain a five-to-seven-day supply each day.

“The fuel facility operator puts in daily fuel orders based on projected flights,” an AUS spokesperson said in an email. “Fuel supply levels can be impacted by supply chain issues and are exacerbated by the airport’s limited storage capacity to have adequate fuel levels.”

That demand is only projected to continue, as Austin’s air traffic volume soars to and beyond pre-pandemic levels. Since its opening in 1999, the airport’s top five busiest days all occurred within the past two-and-a-half years, with its second and fifth busiest recorded during the 2022 SXSW festival.

With that forecasted increase comes an annual increase in fuel demand, estimated at an average uptick of 3% to 5% each year over the next decade.

Currently, AUS has a planned airport jet fuel tank farm in the works to serve as an upcoming storage facility. Construction on Phase 1 of the project is expected to begin this spring and complete within two years, according to a January presentation. However, a proposed April 7 Austin City Council resolution would consider identifying three alternative sites for the fuel facility.

As part of the proposal, the resolution addresses concerns regarding a lack of public input and potential environmental issues for area residents who could be impacted by the current planned location, south of the Barbara Jordan Terminal and north of Hwy. 183.

A look at the planned location for a new jet fuel storage facility. (Courtesy: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)

In a statement to KXAN Monday, AUS officials said it understands the historic impact policy decisions have had and concerns surrounding environmental injustices. Officials added the Department of Aviation will coordinate with Austin City Council following any decisions made on the fuel storage location April 7.