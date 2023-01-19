With no signs of slowing down in 2023, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport must expand in order to keep pace with sky-high demand.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A record-breaking 20 million passengers flew through the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2022.

With no signs of slowing down in 2023, the city-owned facility must expand in order to keep pace with the sky-high demand.

As several improvement and expansion projects break ground, AUS officials are hosting an open house Thursday night to educate the public on its progress.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southeast Branch of the Austin Public Library.

Although not all Austinites travel through the airport, AUS spokeswoman Elizabeth Ferrer says they wanted to give folks an inside glimpse of what’s going on.

“We want to connect with our neighbors and the travel community, not just in Austin but in Central Texas, to start explaining how the airport is planning for future growth,” she said.

There will be six interactive stations that anyone is welcome to stop by. They are the following:

Passenger Experience — Short-term improvements have been made to help passengers with mobility limitations

Short-term improvements have been made to help passengers with mobility limitations Barbara Jordan Terminal Improvements — Outbound Baggage Handling System, West Gate Expansion, TSA Checkpoint 3 Expansion, Atrium Infill

Outbound Baggage Handling System, West Gate Expansion, TSA Checkpoint 3 Expansion, Atrium Infill New Facilities Under Construction — Fuel Facility, Cargo Facility

Fuel Facility, Cargo Facility Environmental Affairs — provide information on how the airport works to protect the environment including in the long-term

provide information on how the airport works to protect the environment including in the long-term Future Projects — Midfield Concourse and Tunnel Connector, Airfield Projects such as old Air Force buildings removal and Taxiway Projects

Midfield Concourse and Tunnel Connector, Airfield Projects such as old Air Force buildings removal and Taxiway Projects General Airport Information — attendees will be asked for comments on their expectations of the airport

This event is free and open to all community members. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

To learn more, you can click here.