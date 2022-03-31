AUSTIN (KXAN) — Days after a Monday morning headache at Austin-Bergstrom International, the airport is looking ahead to the upcoming warm-weather travel season and future expansion plans.

As KXAN has reported, the airport plans to hire 80 new full-time employees ahead of the summer rush. Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed it’s currently looking to hire two security officers in Austin.

In the meantime, AUS is working on a new baggage handling system officials believe will reduce the time it takes for luggage to get to aircrafts and reduce the chances of bags getting lost. Officials said the system should be ready by next year.

As for long-term improvements, the airport is currently gathering public input on an environmental assessment on its “re-strategized” expansion and development plan.

Over the next five to seven years, AUS plans to begin construction on three new gates and a new midfield concourse with 10-plus gates. The new concourse would be connected to the current terminal by an underground tunnel.

Proposed expansions and improvements to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Image: City of Austin)

The environmental assessment, conducted in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), examines how the plans could affect 17,000 acres of land including the airport property and neighboring areas.

The assessment — which you can look at here — examines potential impacts on air and water quality, noise and wildlife.

“It took about six months to complete and all of the fieldwork, the modeling, and the testing,” said Sam Haynes with AUS.

Once the assessment is completed with public input, it will be turned over to the FAA for approval.

“If any of the impacts from these projects go above the FAA threshold, we will implement mitigation measures,” Haynes said.

Public input on the environmental assessment is open through Thursday, April 7. You can review the document and offer feedback on the city’s Speakup Austin! website.