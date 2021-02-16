Austin airport flights to resume at 1 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting

Departures board at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (Maggie Glynn/Nexstar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are expected to resume Wednesday at 1 p.m., weather permitting, according to the airport.

Flights before 1 p.m. that day are still canceled.

This comes after AUS canceled flights for Monday and Tuesday of this week.

“AUS continues to urge passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport to ensure their flight remains scheduled,” AUS said in a press release.

There will be limited concessions and services available to passengers during this time, and staff is working to remove snow and ice from roadways, walkways and surfaces through the night, AUS said. The airport is asking drivers to give themselves extra time to travel to the airport and to check roadway conditions on drivetexas.org beforehand.

“As AUS teams continue to respond to this weather event, airport operations will be impacted throughout the week. AUS will continue sharing the latest updates and information on our Twitter account,” the airport said.

AUS warns more cancellations and delays could be implemented depending on the weather.

