AUSTIN (KXAN) — With many major events taking place in Austin, it’s been record-breaking busy at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport throughout October.

A week ago, on Oct. 17 — the Monday after the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival — AUS shattered its record for the most passengers in a single day with 35,357 passengers flying out of the airport.

AUS senior public information officer Sam Haynes expects the airport to exceed that number Monday.

“Typically, what we see year after year is the Monday after F1 breaks a record,” she said. “The previous record was last year and of course, we just broke that this Monday. We’re thinking that we could see anywhere upwards of 40,000 departing passengers.”

That’s due in large part to a record-breaking attendance of 440,000 fans at Circuit of The Americas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix.

The airport has temporarily closed Spirit of Texas Drive until noon in order to bus jet fuel back and forth.

Airport officials said their staff and Austin Police will be directing traffic at Spirit of Texas Drive and Highway 71 access road.

During the weekend of F1 in 2021, the airport couldn’t get enough fuel in — issuing a fuel shortage alert.

To keep pace with this sky-high demand, AUS asked the Transportation Security Administration to bring in additional workers throughout the month of October.

In an effort to keep the steady stream of passengers flowing smoothly, the airport opened its security checkpoints an hour earlier Monday, up to 2 a.m. from 3 a.m.

The airport is expecting a record-setting 21 million passengers this year. The current record stands at around 17.3 million passengers, set in 2019.