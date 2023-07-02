AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) smashed a record for passengers Friday, heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

AUS officials tweeted Saturday that the airport saw 37,192 departing passengers pass through on Friday, breaking a new record for AUS’ second-busiest day ever.

Per officials, the previous second-busiest day ever recorded was just earlier this year, on the Friday leading into the 2023 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals. That Friday saw 36,841 departing passengers.

AUS staff said this marked the first time a 4th of July travel date landed into the airport’s Top 5 busiest days ever recorded. Officials added the previous busiest 4th of July travel date was last year, with Friday, July 1, 2022 witnessing 33,000 departing passengers.