AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is gearing up for a possible record-breaking day at the airport Monday, following the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Airport officials said in a social media post Sunday more than 35,000 people are expected to depart from AUS Monday. It could mark a Top 5 record-breaking day at the airport, officials added.

Airport staff are advising travelers to allow for extra time when traveling to AUS, as the highway is often more congested on peak travel days. If the upper-level departures curb is seeing a high volume of traffic, guests can be dropped off at the lower-level curbside arrivals area.

(Courtesy: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)

Those not traveling internationally, checking a bag or flying with a firearm don’t need to go to the airline ticket counters upon arrival at AUS. Instead, use a mobile boarding pass or print one out at an available kiosk.

Guests are asked to check their carry-on luggage to ensure they haven’t packed any prohibited items in their cargo. New screening equipment from the Transportation Security Administration has removed the need to take out any laptops, electronics or liquids from carry-ons.

Those traveling via Allegiant or Frontier should request a drop-off at or head to the South Terminal, which can be accessed via U.S. Hwy. 183 to Burleson Road.