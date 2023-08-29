AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are forewarning passengers traveling during the Labor Day holiday weekend of potential record-breaking traveler numbers.

AUS said in a release it is asking all passengers to arrive early and plan ahead for any travel through AUS from Thursday through Tuesday.

“AUS expects a surge of travelers heading into and out of Central Texas,” the release said in part.

Five of the airport’s 10 all-time busiest days have happened this year alone, officials added in the release. AUS officials flagged the Transportation Security Administration’s packing guidelines for passengers to review before traveling to help avoid any delays.

Among that packing list, TSA and AUS officials stress firearms are “strictly prohibited” at security checkpoints and must be traveled with and stowed properly.

On-site parking at AUS is available via the airport’s economy lots and blue and red garages. Passengers can either secure a spot in advance or check real-time availability before heading to the airport, as spots can fill up quickly.

Those getting dropped off at the airport can utilize the “arrivals” area instead of “departures” if traffic is backed up. When dropped off at arrivals, head up one floor to departures and make your way to the airline ticket counters and security screening area.

All passengers using a general TSA screening are advised to arrive at least 2.5 hours before their departure for domestic flights and a minimum of three hours before departure for international flights. TSA Pre-Check and Clear travelers can anticipate a faster TSA screening.