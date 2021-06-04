Unattended bag prompts bomb investigation at Austin airport, all levels at baggage claim open again

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than an hour after Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials closed off a section of the baggage claim area and diverted traffic due to a bomb threat investigation, the area was cleared and normal operations resumed.

Airport officials said an unattended bag was left in the baggage claim area, and Austin police were called in to investigate it and eventually found it was harmless.

The airport sent a tweet at 9:52 a.m. saying police were actively investigating the threat, but by 10:35 a.m., the airport said everything was cleared and there was no longer a threat.

#AUSAlert: The bomb threat has been cleared and normal operations can resume. Vehicular traffic can now access both upper-level and lower-level roadways. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) June 4, 2021

ABIA said it diverted traffic from the lower-level roadway to the upper level for the investigation. Authorities cordoned off Baggage Carousel 1, but airport officials said passengers could still get their bags.

This just adds to the problems at the airport on Friday. Earlier Friday morning, TSA wait times were 2 hours long, which led to many people missing their flights. They did say security wait times improved after the peak travel times but are likely to worsen again.