AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday evening, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said it was searching for the owner of a lost puppy friend found at one of the airport’s garages.

“Do you recognize this puppy friend?? We found them waiting for their owner on the second level of the Blue Garage, just outside of the elevator,” AUS said. “We’re going to keep them safe until we can find their rightful owner.”

As of Thursday morning, the owners were still not found, so AUS staff began an interview process to find “Puppy Friend” a position at the airport.

“Puppy Friend hasn’t found his owner yet, but he’s taken an interest in how we do things around AUS,” the airport said. “This morning, he interviewed for a pawsition with our Planning & Development team.”

AUS said if you recognize him, let the airport know.

“We are trying to get him home for the holidays,” AUS said.