Austin airport, Air Canada offering nonstop flights to Vancouver this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next stop, Vancouver.

Air Canada will now have nonstop flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Vancouver, British Columbia starting June 1, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in Boeing 737 Max planes will take travelers to and from the airports. Vancouver International Airport is especially important for business travelers who take trans-Pacific flights. It offers more nonstop flights to China than any other airport in North America or European airport, officials said.

All flights leave Austin at 3:45 p.m. CT and arrive in Vancouver at 6:18 p.m. PT. The return flights from Vancouver take off at 8:40 a.m. PT and arrive at 2:55 p.m. CT in Austin.

Air Canada resumed service to AUS last fall, said Jacqueline Yaft, the airport’s CEO.

“We’re thrilled to see their investment in our community with a new destination that leisure and business travelers will love,” Yaft said. “AUS is dedicated to bringing our community closer to the people and cities outside of Austin, and adding new international destinations such as Vancouver is a large part of our commitment to Austinites and Central Texas travelers.”

Tickets can be bought through AirCanada.com and the airline’s smartphone app.