Austin airport advises passengers to arrive early for flights this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin airport is encouraging flyers to plan accordingly and arrive early for their flights now through Monday, as terminals could be busier than usual.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says this is due to increased flight schedules and recently-launched routes causing increased passenger numbers on its busiest days (Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays). This is happening even without major weekend events like F1 and Austin City Limits Music Festival.

“We also anticipate this weekend’s UT game to be a contributing factor to this weekend’s increased passenger trends. Next weekend will also be very busy with the return of F1,” AUS said.

The airport says a high number of passengers are expected for the mornings of this Sunday and Monday.

This comes after Southwest Airlines last weekend had dozens of arrivals and departures at AUS canceled, as the second weekend of ACL Fest wrapped up, and people were trying to get home. The airline posted to Twitter at the time the nationwide cancelations were caused by “air traffic control issues” and “disruptive weather.”

AUS advises travelers to give themselves plenty of time to park, check luggage, obtain a boarding pass and pass through security. Airport officials recommend coming at least two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights. Security checkpoints will open at 3 a.m. this weekend, according to AUS.

To help with traffic and speed up the arrival process, the airport says departing flyers can be dropped off at both the upper and lower curbsides. From the lower level, passengers can get upstairs to ticketing and security using escalators and elevators. In the same vein, flyers being picked up from the airport who don’t need to claim baggage can use either the arrivals or departures level, the airport says.

Face mask requirements remain in place for passengers at airports and will stay in place through Jan. 18, 2022.