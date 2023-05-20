AUSTIN (KXAN)— There have been growing concerns about Austin changing, and some Black Austinites are questioning whether there are enough spaces dedicated to their culture.

In fact, many have expressed their neighborhoods just aren’t the same anymore. Some blame gentrification and even the fact Black neighbors have been pushed out to the outskirts of Austin with the rising cost of living and equity, among other things.

The City of Austin has an African American Cultural and Heritage facility that’s been shut down for years because of the pandemic, undergoing renovations. Its grand reopening is Saturday at noon.

The facility is located at 912 E. 11th St. on the historic east side.

Not only did it undergo major renovations when it was shut down, but there are also new partnerships that are expected to take things at the center to a new level. The city is expected to elaborate on these changes its reopening celebration.

According to the city, the space is really about art and creating an environment where Black people can come to reconnect with their cultural identity. The city said it also provides people the opportunity to learn more about their roots and history in Austin.

Austin’s Economic Development Department spearheaded the renovations.

This story will be updated by Multicultural Reporter Jala Washington.