Austin adding more charging ports at city buildings to support growing electric vehicle fleet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is planning to install more than 200 charging ports across city buildings to accommodate its growing fleet of electric vehicles.

Austin wants to become carbon neutral, and one of the ways it is doing so is increasing its electric vehicle fleet. About 5% of the city’s on-road vehicle fleet is set to be electric by the end of 2022. The city is hoping to add 330 electric vehicles to its fleet by then.

In partnership with Fleet Mobility Services, Public Works and Austin Energy are working to install charging ports at municipal buildings, utility and parking garages. So far, 125 charging ports have been installed with 77 more planned.

Cost savings show a 50% greater savings opportunity to the forecast of $3.5 million over 10 years, according to the city.

Fleet Mobility Services manages about 6,800 fleet assets across 25 departments, the city said.