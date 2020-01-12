Austin activist Shudde Fath celebrates 104th birthday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin activist Shudde Fath is celebrating her 104th birthday on Saturday.

Her daughter, Betsy Fath, held birthday party for her with 22 special guests and arranged seating for the milestone affair.

Fath was a member of the Electric Utility Commision from 1977 to 2017, and is known as a being an advocate for ratepayers to saving Barton Creek. She served as the treasurer for the Save Barton Creek Association.

She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1937, a time when the amount of women being awarded degrees from the McCombs School of Business was at 18 percent.

Among her accomplishments, she was inducted into the Austin Women’s Hall of Fame in 2012. The honor represents women who have made “significant contributions to the community by breaking barriers for women, working to better the lives of women and girls or through other forms of public or community service.”

In 1980, she also became the first woman in Texas to win a sex discrimination case, which is an accomplishment her daughter, Betsy, says she is particularly proud of.

Here are some of her favorite quotes:

“It is better to light one candle than curse the darkness.”

“You’ve got to give a damn about something and then work to try to make it happen. And you can’t do it alone; you need others to help you, and you don’t win them all, but things might have been worse if you hadn’t tried.”

Happy Birthday from all of us at KXAN News, Shudde!