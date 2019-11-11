Austin activates cold weather shelter with freezing rain in forecast

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Cold Weather Shelter, homeless, ARCH_81530

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will activate its cold weather shelters Monday night with temperatures potentially dropping into the low 30s and a chance of freezing rain.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team is forecasting periods of rain mix with freezing rain and sleet with minor icing of bridges/overpasses possible in the Hill Country. The forecasted high for Tuesday is 46 degrees with the low bottoming out at 26 degrees.

The criteria for activating the shelters are temperatures falling below 35 degrees wet and 32 degrees dry, according to Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management office.

Additionally, the New Braunfels Police Department also announced that they will be opening their cold weather shelters tonight. The New Braunfels shelter is located at the Gruene United Methodist Church and is open from 5:30 p.m. Monday to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update is as more information becomes available.

