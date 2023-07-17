AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin City Council on Thursday could vote on whether to allow buildings of up to 140 feet high on a portion of Sixth Street between Sabine and Neches streets.

The agenda for the Council meeting notes there will be a public hearing and possible vote on amending the land development code to facilitate that change.

The rezoning is needed by Stream Realty Partners LLC to transform a portion of the historic strip that is now a nightlife district packed with bars. In plans that were first revealed in 2022, the company has proposed erecting multiple buildings, with one reaching as high as 122 feet, and extending sidewalks.

