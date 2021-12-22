Austin 6 year old raises money to give gift cards to trash collectors

For weeks, kindergartener Jojo Feehan has been retrieving his neighbors’ trash cans from the street to raise money to get the garbage collectors a Christmas present. On Dec. 22, 2021, he presented them with $400 in Amazon gift cards. (KXAN/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One 6-year-old boy is turning his fascination with trash, recycling and compost pickup into a way to spread holiday cheer.

For weeks, kindergartener Jojo Feehan has been retrieving his neighbors’ trash cans from the street to raise money to get the garbage collectors a Christmas present. On Wednesday morning, he presented them with $400 in Amazon gift cards.

“He created the job, we sent it out on the Facebook group, and he put the tags on the trash cans, and the neighborhood was super responsive,” said father Joe Feehan.

Jojo said he even helps the trash collectors on pickup day sometimes by pushing the trash can out to them.

“They work so hard for us,” Jojo said.

His father, Joe Feehan, said they’ve been following the trash collectors around their neighborhood for four years now. They wake up at 5 or 5:30 a.m. on trash day and wait until 7 a.m. when the truck arrives.

“It’s a thing he has a passion for, and he likes doing it, and he gets a chance to come out and spend time with the trash men, and I think they’re also very appreciative of it,” Joe said.

Jojo Feehan, 6, has a passion for garbage, recycling and compost pickup. His dad said every week, they wait for the garbage men on pickup day in their neighborhood. (Courtesy: Joe Feehan)

Jojo Feehan and a trash collector (Courtesy: Joe Feehan)

Jojo Feehan, 6, (pictured inside truck) has a passion for garbage, recycling and compost pickup. His dad said every week, they wait for the garbage men on pickup day in their neighborhood. (Courtesy: Joe Feehan)

Joe said by watching the garbage collectors, he knows his son is learning about hard work and appreciation.

Jojo wants to be a trash collector when he grows up, and he plans to start a subscription service with his neighbors, where they pay him a $1 a week to return their trash bins from the street.