AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced the Journey With AUS airport expansion and development program and invited travelers to participate in a survey to share their AUS experiences.

According to AUS, the airport said it released the program to help deliver an improved passenger experience for travelers by prioritizing people-driven design.

“Journey With AUS projects will deliver improvements to not only address today’s record-breaking number of travelers but also prepare for future passenger growth in the decades to come,” the airport said.

AUS invited travelers to take a survey that launched Wednesday.

“Survey responses will be used to create passenger profiles that capture the typical AUS traveler. These passenger profiles will help inform design standards, which will be used to design and eventually build the midfield concourse,” the airport said.

AUS said in-person surveys would be conducted throughout the Barbara Jordan Terminal on Wednesday and Thursday throughout most daytime travel hours. The online survey will be open from June 28 to July 7.

“Comprehensive and honest passenger feedback will help shape the present and future of AUS,” the airport said. “The survey will collect valuable information from passengers, seeking insights into the airport’s existing strengths, specific areas that can be improved, and aspirations for its future development.”