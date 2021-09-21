AUS records 5th-busiest month ever in July despite COVID-19 surge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite another COVID-19 surge in the area, Austin’s airport had one of its busiest months ever in July.

Data showed passenger traffic at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport ballooned to more than 1.5 million people for the month, making it the fifth-busiest month on record for AUS. Compared to July 2020, the traffic increased by a staggering 280% when it was around 410,000.

The four months busier than July 2021 were all in 2019 — May, June, July and October.

Compared to June 2021, traffic jumped nearly 200,000 passengers from 1,370,666 to 1,541,305. In January 2021, about 414,000 people went through the airport.

All major airlines saw tremendous increases in passengers during July 2021. JetBlue Airways had nearly 41,000 passengers for the month for a staggering increase of 747% when compared year-over-year. Delta Airlines had 213,388 passengers for the month, up a whopping 673% when compared to a year earlier.

At the beginning of July, the COVID-19 risk level in the area was at Stage 2 with a 7-day rolling average of eight COVID-19 hospitalizations. Thanks to the delta variant ripping through mainly the unvaccinated population, the hospitalization average soared into Stage 5 territory to 55 by the end of the month.