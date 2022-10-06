AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport provided tips to help passengers plan for busy days ahead of the Austin City Limits festival.

AUS said it was preparing for a busy October with the return of major events, such as ACL and the Formula 1 US Grand Prix race. The airport said it expected to bring in a new record number of single-day departing travelers for both events.

According to the airport, it expects high passenger days with 30,000 or more departing passengers Oct. 9-11 for ACL Weekend One, Oct. 16-18 for ACL Weekend Two, and Oct. 20-21, 23-26 for Formula One.

“Highways near the airport are expected to be busy, especially during the Formula 1 race weekend,” AUS said. “Passengers should plan accordingly for their route and travel time to the airport.”

AUS suggested passengers using general TSA screening should arrive at least 2.5 hours before departure for domestic flights and 3 hours before departure for international flights. Passengers that need to check luggage, return a rental car or complete other activities before joining the TSA security line should arrive even earlier.

The security screening checkpoints at AUS open at 3 a.m.

TSA reported AUS passengers have brought a record number of guns to security checkpoints this year.

“Bringing prohibited items, like firearms and liquids exceeding 3.4 oz. will cause delays for passengers,” AUS said.

The airport said TSA provides passengers guidance on how to pack and what items are allowed.

The airport said passengers without checked luggage can skip the ticket counters and head to the TSA checkpoints by using a mobile boarding pass or the self-service kiosk to print boarding passes. Some airlines also offer outside curbside check-in on the upper level, according to AUS.

Plan on parking at the airport? Reserve a parking space and check for real-time parking availability before arriving at the airport.

Passengers should also plan extra time for shuttle service to the terminal. AUS said the shuttle service to the terminal runs approximately every 15-20 minutes.

Reminder: Allegiant and Frontier airlines depart from The South Terminal, located near US 183 and Burleson Road, at 10000 Logistics Lane. Allegiant and Frontier passengers were encouraged to park onsite at the South Terminal to save time.

AUS said passengers needing assistance at any point are encouraged to call the Airport Operations Center at (512) 530-2242 or to ask any Department of Aviation staff member for assistance.