AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long lines at the airport are nothing new, but as more people take to the skies this summer, those lines could get even longer.

“People want to get out, people haven’t traveled in a while, so we have seen a pint up demand for air travel,” said Bailey Grimmett with AUS.

With the Fourth of July weekend set to start, thousands of people will head to the Austin Airport. While it is a busy holiday weekend, airport officials said more people are traveling this summer.

Over the last few months, AUS said it has seen an increase in the number of travelers.

“We expect about 30,000 travelers today (Thursday), and if we ever see over 27,000, that is a busy day for the airport,” said Grimmett.

Delta Airlines is giving passengers the option to change flights ahead of the holiday weekend. The airline is expecting what they call “operational challenges.”

“We have seen impacts to flights,” said Grimmett. “That is a national thing that is going on. You see pilot shortages, staffing shortages.”

Travelers KXAN spoke to said they are hoping for a smooth weekend, but they know there can be delays.

“We have seen it, but we are hoping it is not going to happen today,” said Austyn Scott.

In October, AUS saw a record 35,000 people come through the Austin Airport.