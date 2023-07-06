AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Copa Airlines on Thursday celebrated the first flight from Austin to Panama City.

In February, AUS announced the Latin American airline would be joining the airport with a new, nonstop service to Panama City starting July 6.

This comes after what AUS said was a “years-long effort by city leaders and airport business partners” to connect Austin and Central Texas to Panama, which offers connections to over 55 destinations in Latin America, according to AUS.

The airport and airline held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning, where remarks were made by airport, airline, and city leadership as well as government representatives and airport business partners.

There was also a gate celebration to welcome passengers arriving and to say farewell to them departing on the first flight from Austin to Panama City.

AUS, Copa Airlines celebrate new nonstop service to Panama City (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

That celebration included a Panamanian dance performance and music.