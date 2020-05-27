Auditor to release APD community policing report Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin plans to release what could be an important audit that shines a light on the Austin Police Department. The new audit is expected to be released at 12 p.m., Wednesday at the Audit and Finance Committee’s office.

Even the City Council and Office of Police Oversight have not yet seen the audit. KXAN reached out to them, as well as APD, the Audit and Finance Committee and the mayor’s office, but many wanted to wait to comment publicly until after the city releases the audit.

This audit will take a look at how the Austin Police Department has been doing when it comes to its community policing efforts. This comes at a time when many are calling for change within the department following last month’s officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin that left an unarmed Michael Ramos dead.

An audit last summer led to big changes to Austin’s body camera policy. It found there was not enough oversight, specifically noting mistakes made while ingesting and keeping track of footage.

Discrepancies also included videos officers did not start or stop properly, not keeping track of information requests for body camera video, and APD could not say if they were releasing or withholding footage.

The audit listed three recommendations: Quarterly inspections of body cameras, the appointment someone to oversee the program and the department was also recommending to regularly report on video information requests.

The audit gave APD credit for working quickly to implement changes.

Back in 2015, then APD Chief of Police Art Acevedo requested an audit of the city’s entire traffic citation system to determine whether law enforcement was racially profiling.