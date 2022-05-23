AUSTIN (KXAN) — An outside firm found the Austin Police Department is making progress when it comes to training cadets but said much more needs to be done.

The Austin Public Safety Committee will get an update Monday from Kroll and Associates on its review of APD’s training guidelines.

According to the report published Monday, Kroll found APD implemented community engagement programs, racial equity training and police history classes to its training program.

But it also said a “military-style” culture predominates, and there was a lack of coordination and planning when it came to sequencing some of the courses.

Kroll looked at the 144th Cadet Class which graduated 66 cadets on Jan. 28. One-hundred cadets started with the class on June 10, 2021.

The 144th was the first cadet class to move forward under APD’s new “reimagined” program that emphasizes de-escalation and community relations.

Members of the current 145th Cadet Class began their training on March 28.