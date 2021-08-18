AUDIT: City of Austin disproportionately employs more men than women

This graph shared in a new city audit shows the number of women employed with the city of Austin is not representative of the overall female population in the community.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new City of Austin audit shows Austin employs considerably fewer women than some other governmental entities in the region.

The audit, presented to the Audit and Finance Committee Wednesday, shows that just 39% of city of Austin employees are female.

The audit says that percentage is not representative of the population served, as 50% of the population in the Austin-Round Rock MSA which includes Travis, Williamson, Hays Bastrop and Caldwell Counties is female.

In both Texas state government jobs and Travis County positions, women make up 53% of the workforce, according to the audit.

Numbers included in the audit show that some city departments in Austin hire well over 50% women. However, in two departments on the lower end, women don’t even make up 20% of the workforce.

This graph in the city’s audit shows which departments have the highest and lowest percentage of female employees.

The audit found that the City of Austin’s workforce does, however, closely align with the racial and ethnic makeup of the community.

The City Auditor’s office made several recommendations for the City’s Human Resources Department moving forward, including:

Creating a citywide plan for recruiting more diversely

Helping specific departments with the most disparities better recruit demographics more representative of the community

Evaluating current recruiting and hiring data to develop strategies that help in diverse recruiting, like providing anti-bias training for employees, removing names and other identifying information during candidate screening and encouraging the use of more diverse hiring panels

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell has the city’s response and speaks with women in leadership positions within the city about the importance of a workforce that represents gender diversity.