Audit: APD, AFD missed 911 response time goals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An audit released to the city of Austin’s Audit and Finance Committee found from 2018 data that Austin Police and Fire Departments missed a number of their goals when it came to 911 response times.

According to the audit, APD, AFD and Austin-Travis County EMS all met the National Emergency Number Association’s standard of answering 911 calls in less than ten seconds.

ATCEMS met most of its own department’s goals, as well.

However, the audit states, “APD and AFD reported that they missed most of their other goals related to the timeliness of 911 operations. Many of the missed goals related to the time it took for resources to arrive on the scene and involve factors outside of the direct control of communications staff. For example, arrival time at an emergency depends in large part on the location of the emergency in relation to available resources.”

The City Auditor’s Office presented these response time goals and averages at Wednesday’s Audit and Finance Committee meeting at City Hall.

For example, APD’s goal for total response time to emergency calls is six minutes and 44 seconds. However, in 2018, the average total response time to those calls was seven minutes and 15 seconds. One of AFD’s goals was having firefighters on the scene in eight minutes or less after a call was received at least 90% of the time. However, the audit found in 2018, that only happened 82% of the time.

