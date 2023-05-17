AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ATX TV Festival has added a panel to its lineup that will discuss an ongoing Hollywood strike by unionized TV and film writers who are demanding better pay.

ATX TV Festival tweeted about the added panel Wednesday, saying, “With so much at stake in the industry right now, what better way to #TVTogether than to talk about the issues and the changes being fought for? #ATXTVs12 has a few updates to the festival lineup, including the addition of a special WGA on Strike panel.”

The Writers Guild of America, or WGA, started its strike May 2, prompting a pause on many shows, like NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Late Show.’ Other shows slated to air in the fall could be impacted by delays as well, the Associated Press reported.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the discussion will be moderated by Beau Willimon, who’s a member of the WGA East and worked on ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Andor,’ and will feature panelists Zoanne Clack, of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19,’ Damon Lindelof, of ‘Mrs. Davis’ and ‘Lost,’ who are both members of the WGA West, as well as other notable writers who are also in writers’ unions participating in the strike.

“It is important conversations are had about the history and future of television in a safe and inclusive environment,” the ATX TV Festival said in part, in its tweet. “We will maintain these tenets as we believe education and conversation between both Industry and Consumers are needed now more than ever. There wouldn’t be television without writers. They are the rockstars of our festival, and though this year will look a little different, it will continue to be a place to showcase their talents and importance.”

“The stories and characters we care so deeply about would not exist without them, and neither would this festival,” the tweet concluded.

The 12th annual festival is scheduled for June 1-4. You can find a schedule or buy a badge for the festival online.