AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney José Garza must record his presentation of evidence to a special grand jury considering whether there is evidence that several officers used deadly conduct during the racial justice protests in May 2020.

The officer’s attorneys Doug O’Connell and Ken Ervin filed an emergency motion asking the grand jury proceedings be recorded. A district judge signed the request and in a rare move has ordered that the district attorney must record audio of the grand jury proceedings related to the officers accused of deadly conduct.

Sources tell KXAN the district attorney presented evidence against at least three Austin police officers accused of deadly conduct.

KXAN reached out to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office about the new APD officer cases, but the office told KXAN it could not confirm or provide a comment at this time.

The new cases being presented Thursday comes days before the three-year anniversary of the May 31, 2020 protests.

The three-year anniversary also marks the last day that charges could be pursued against officers for their actions on May 31, because of the statute of limitations outlined in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures.

With the exception of specific felony offenses outlined in the code, felony indictments must be presented within three years from the date of the commission of the offense.

If the latest grand jury issues indictments, a total of 24 APD officers will now be facing criminal charges related to the events.

