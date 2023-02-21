Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Feb. 21, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Attorneys for the family of a man who was shot and killed by police officers after a shooting in downtown Austin last month are calling for the prosecution of those officers.

Anthony Franklin, 31, was shot by three Austin Police Department officers who believed he had fired shots in downtown Austin Jan. 15.

The department later released several videos of the incident and revealed that Franklin was shot seconds after he jumped off of a porch during a chase.

The previously released video shows Franklin drag himself along the sidewalk and throw a gun toward a vehicle parked on the street near him. It landed directly in front of him.

Attorneys for Franklin’s family released a statement at the time, which pointed out he was “on the ground crouched in the fetal position when these officers opened fire.”

The officers who discharged their department-approved firearms were Officer Kelby Radford, Officer Ryan Rawlins and Officer Jacob Bowman, according to police. Radford has served for three years and eight months, Rawlins has served for seven years and nine months and Bowman has worked with APD for 11 months.

Franklin’s family’s attorneys will call for the arrest and prosecution of those officers during a news conference scheduled for noon Tuesday.

The news conference will feature remarks from civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers as well as Nathaniel Mack III. The attorneys will also call for answers from APD Chief Joseph Chacon.