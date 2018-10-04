Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Senator denies any knowledge of the accusations leveled against him. (KXAN)



Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Senator denies any knowledge of the accusations leveled against him. (KXAN)



AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner, is restating his innocence, in an investigation over whether he sent inappropriate text messages to a University of Texas grad student.

Schwertner's attorneys say they have a lie detector test to back up his denial.

Documents show the test was taken last Thursday. The test contained questions about the texts in question.

Schwertner said no messages were ever sent and that he never lied about sending anything sexual in nature.

The test results show he was telling the truth, his attorneys say.

Days before that polygraph, Schwertner said he did nothing wrong regarding a report that UT was investigating his communications with the student.

Schwertner's attorneys want the university to exonerate him immediately.

In a statement, UT spokesman Gary Susswein said, "In order to protect the integrity of the investigative process, the university does not discuss ongoing investigations."