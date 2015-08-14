Attorney General’s Office likely to help in Samantha Dean Case

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Bastrop County District Attorney, Bryan Goertz, says he is in talks with the Texas Attorney General’s Office about working with one or more special prosecutors in the capital murder case surrounding the death of Samantha Dean and her unborn child.

A Bastrop County sheriff’s deputy patrolling a shopping center parking lot found Dean, 29, shot to death on Feb. 4. Dean was the victim services coordinator for the Kyle Police Department.

Goertz says he informally reached out to state to see if attorneys would be willing to assist his office with the case.

“We have been requested to assist the DA in this prosecution and we have agreed to assist,” said Teresa Farfán, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office in a statement to KXAN News.

One of the people who Goertz spoke with is Jane Starnes, the prosecutor in the “American Sniper” case that ended in the conviction of Eddie Ray Routh in the deaths of former Navy SEAL and author Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield. However, Goertz says nothing is official yet and it is unclear exactly who or how many prosecutors from the Attorney General’s office could assist in the case.

The LinkedIn website for Jane Starnes states that she specializes in death penalty cases and tries capital murder, murder and other violent felony cases.

Deputizing special prosecutors would allow Goertz to stay in control of the case, while getting help from the state. Goertz says his office has 16 people on staff. Of those, there are four felony prosecutors, including himself. The possibility of working with the state would allow Bastrop County to bring in extra help to handle the strain and time demands that come with prosecuting a capital murder case, while trying to keep up with the current caseload in the county.

Goertz did not have a specific timeline for finalizing an agreement with the Attorney General’s office. He noted no one has been charged with killing Samantha Dean.

Continuing Coverage: Samantha Dean Homicide

Still, documents indicate investigators are looking into how several people might be connected with Samantha Dean’s death. A search warrant issued Wednesday for former Austin Police Department Officer VonTrey Clark’s police locker revealed new information about the case. The paperwork for the warrant stated that a Texas Ranger interviewed an Aaron Williams regarding Dean’s killing. Williams told detectives Kevin Watson, 31, told him Clark was looking “to pay someone $5,000 to kill Dean and her baby due to Dean wanting Clark to pay child support for the baby,” according to the warrant.

“Williams went onto say Watson told him he and Freddie Smith killed Dean for Clark and that Clark had driven Dean to the location in Bastrop County and the “murder had been set up to look like a drug deal,” continued in the warrant.

In July, Austin police said Clark flew to Indonesia without approval from his supervisors. The Department classified Clark as absent without leave (AWOL) since they weren’t able to get in contact with him.

Clark’s attorney, Bristol Myers, originally said the plan was for Clark to return in the timeline outlined to his supervisors at APD. Emails Myers released to KXAN News indicate Clark plan to take sick time until Aug. 14.

The Bastrop County district attorney said it was his understanding that the Indonesian government was holding Clark due to a visa issue.