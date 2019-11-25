Attorney for APD detective suing city says others could join lawsuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Detective suing the city is still reporting to work and says it’s time for change. Detective Lamarcus Wells is accusing the department of racism.

“He hurts​,” said Dan Ross, his attorney who specializes in employment law. “I think he feels betrayed.”​

Wells says former Assistant Police Chief Justin Newsom called him the n-word and made racist comments about other African Americans.​​​ Wells also says that black employees were routinely passed over from moving up in positions. ​

Ross said Sunday afternoon that Wells was denied several transfers, almost a dozen, even though he had gotten strong performance reviews from his supervisors.​​​​

“He just wants to have the ability to at least have the opportunity to rise in the ranks, and those things frankly have been denied and we are going to find out why,” said Ross. “Our goal is to make it a place that everyone regardless of race or color can be promoted and make it to the top.​”

​​​Wells is suing for damages and attorney fees. The city is reviewing the lawsuit and an outside investigation is already underway.​​

“He feels it’s very important that everyone know he’s not saying everyone at the department is a racist. What he’s saying is that there is an institutional and systematic bias,” explained Ross.

The investigation comes after a complaint filed with the Office of Police Oversight claimed Newsom allegedly used derogatory language to describe African Americans. Newsom retired from APD right after that.

In an email sent to the department, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he forwarded the claims of misconduct made against Newsom to the city as soon as he got them.

KXAN reached out to Newsom, but he says he’s not ready to make a statement.

In the past, he’s said he doesn’t remember making the alleged statements, but apologized for having used inappropriate language in private conversations with friends.​​​