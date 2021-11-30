Attic fire forces 4 out of southwest Austin home Tuesday morning

AFD had to put out a house fire on Red Stone Court in southwest Austin early Tuesday morning. The Red Cross is helping the four people living in the home with temporary housing, AFD said. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A southwest Austin home burned early Tuesday morning due to an electrical issue, the Austin Fire Department said.

FINAL UPDATE- 4701 Red Stone Ct. – fire cause was electrical. 2 adults and 2 children displaced due to no electricity. @RedCrossCSTR contacted to assist with temporary housing. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 30, 2021

AFD said via Twitter that a fire started in the attic of a home at 4701 Red Stone Court, which is in the Travis Country neighborhood just north of Southwest Parkway. AFD posted a photo of the home showing thermal images of the home’s roof that was still glowing with heat around 2:47 a.m., but AFD said it contained the fire by then.

AFD said the Red Cross is helping two adults and two children with temporary housing. There’s no electricity in the home as a result of the fire.