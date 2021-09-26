Attending ACL? How to get to the festival and avoid parking nightmares

Here’s a look at the different ways to get to the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With weekend one of the 2021 Austin City Limits Musical Festival less than a week away, festival organizers are outlining ways attendees can walk, ride and shuttle their way to this year’s performances.

Here’s a breakdown of all the ways to get to Zilker Park without having to play a game of parking lot musical chairs.

ACL Music Festival Shuttle

ACL will run a free shuttle system from Republic Square Park to Zilker. Attendees will board at the intersection of 5th and San Antonio Streets before being dropped off at Barton Springs’ west festival entrance.

The shuttle will begin running at noon on Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Face masks are required for all passengers while riding.

Biking, scootering, walking

For those walking or pedaling their way to the show, bike parking will be offered at Stratford Drive, across from the MoPac Pedestrian Bridge. Other bike and scooter parking options are located along Toomey Road at Sterzing Street and on Azie Morton Road.

The Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail is also available for those looking for direct walking access to Zilker.

CapMetro

Several CapMetro bus routes, including the MetroRapid Route 803 option, will run shifts near Zilker. For a full list of bus route options, click here.

Rideshares

Festival organizers have collaborated with Uber on festival rideshare trips. Users can type “Austin City Limits Music Festival” or “Zilker Park” into their destination search bar to find the nearest festival dropoff place.

When leaving ACL, users are required to leave the restricted coverage area to request rides. Once attendees cross the Colorado River, South Lamar Boulevard and MoPac Service Road, they will be able to request rides as normal.

Taxis

Taxis are permitted to drop off and pick up festival goers at William Barton Drive, by the Barton Springs Pool.