AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say someone tried to abduct a jogger just after 5 a.m. Friday near Escarpment Boulevard and Hillside Terrace Drive in southwest Austin. This is near Mills Elementary School.

APD says the jogger, a woman, was running south down the road when a dark-colored car pulled up beside her. The driver, a man, started talking to the woman, then tried to pull her into the car.

The woman fought off the man, and the driver left when another vehicle pulled up, APD says.

APD describes the driver as:

Middle eastern descent

5 feet, 7 inches tall

Black hair, longer on top and a little shorter on the sides

Mid 40s-50s in age

Spoke with an accent

The car was last seen going westbound on U.S. Highway 290 shortly after the incident.

Letter from Mills Elementary School Principal

Mountain Lion Families,



You may be aware of police activity on Escarpment at the back of the school. Here is a report of the incident. We have been in contact with AISD Police and APD. They do not anticipate any threat to students at this time. Staff is aware and on heightened alert to any suspicious activity on and around the campus.



https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/attempted-abduction-of-female-jogger-in-southwest-austin/



The safety of our students and staff are always our highest priority. This concern also extends to our families so please stay alert in your daily routine!



Sincerely,



Lalla Beachum